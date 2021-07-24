STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Woman, father brutally assaulted for dowry, cops ‘fail’ to take action

Complainant says husband and family broke her father’s leg, hit him on face and stomach

Published: 24th July 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

C A George, Dayana’s father

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another incident of dowry harassment, a schoolteacher has approached the City Police Commissioner seeking justice after local police officials including the women’s cell failed to take appropriate action despite her submitting a detailed complaint on the physical torture she and her father had suffered at the hands of her husband and his family over dowry.

“My father was brutally attacked by my husband and his family when he went to their house at Pachalam in the city to discuss the dowry issue and assure them that he would raise the money as per their demand. They broke his leg and hit him on his face and stomach,” said 31-year-old Dayana George. As per her complaint, the accused are her husband Jipson Peter, 31, of Panachikkal Veedu at Erattakulangara Road, Pachalam, father-in-law Peter, 58, and mother-in-law Julie, 52.

The marriage of Dayana and Jipson took place on April 12, 2021 and from the next day itself, Jipson’s family used to demand more money as dowry from Dayana though her family had gifted her 50 sovereigns of gold.

“They started demanding more money from me and my family from the very next day of the marriage. They denied me food for many days and, on several occasions, I had to plead with them for food. Gradually, Jipson, a software engineer, started assaulting me in front of his father and mother demanding more dowry. He used to punch me on my stomach and hit on my back with his elbow.

The family used to threaten me saying that they would finish me off if I said anything about the torture to anyone. But unable to bear the torture, I finally lodged a complaint with the women’s cell which called me and Jipson for a reconciliation meeting and advised us to proceed with our life, burying the issues. They also directed us to attend a counselling session together on July 22,” Dayana said.

As she was afraid to go to Jipson’s house fearing more attack, her father C A George decided to go first to settle the issue amicably. “On July 16, when my father went to Jipson’s house, they charged at him and attacked him brutally. He was admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries,” Dayana said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry harassment
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp