Woman, father brutally assaulted for dowry, cops ‘fail’ to take action

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another incident of dowry harassment, a schoolteacher has approached the City Police Commissioner seeking justice after local police officials including the women’s cell failed to take appropriate action despite her submitting a detailed complaint on the physical torture she and her father had suffered at the hands of her husband and his family over dowry.

“My father was brutally attacked by my husband and his family when he went to their house at Pachalam in the city to discuss the dowry issue and assure them that he would raise the money as per their demand. They broke his leg and hit him on his face and stomach,” said 31-year-old Dayana George. As per her complaint, the accused are her husband Jipson Peter, 31, of Panachikkal Veedu at Erattakulangara Road, Pachalam, father-in-law Peter, 58, and mother-in-law Julie, 52.

The marriage of Dayana and Jipson took place on April 12, 2021 and from the next day itself, Jipson’s family used to demand more money as dowry from Dayana though her family had gifted her 50 sovereigns of gold.

“They started demanding more money from me and my family from the very next day of the marriage. They denied me food for many days and, on several occasions, I had to plead with them for food. Gradually, Jipson, a software engineer, started assaulting me in front of his father and mother demanding more dowry. He used to punch me on my stomach and hit on my back with his elbow.

The family used to threaten me saying that they would finish me off if I said anything about the torture to anyone. But unable to bear the torture, I finally lodged a complaint with the women’s cell which called me and Jipson for a reconciliation meeting and advised us to proceed with our life, burying the issues. They also directed us to attend a counselling session together on July 22,” Dayana said.

As she was afraid to go to Jipson’s house fearing more attack, her father C A George decided to go first to settle the issue amicably. “On July 16, when my father went to Jipson’s house, they charged at him and attacked him brutally. He was admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries,” Dayana said.