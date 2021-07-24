STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youngsters drive from Kochi to Kashmir for a cause

With the ride titled ‘Get vaccinated and save your life’, the duo set off last week for a 60-day trip. “Travelling has restarted in the country.

Published: 24th July 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ambarish Mukundan and Sreejith V C with their car | Express

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: With a foldable tent assembled atop their car, two youngsters, Ambarish Mukundan and Sreejith V C, have embarked on an all-India contactless trip from Kochi to Kashmir conveying two important messages — the importance of vaccination and how to travel safe by following Covid protocol.

With the ride titled ‘Get vaccinated and save your life’, the duo set off last week for a 60-day trip. “Travelling has restarted in the country. However, many are still reluctant due to safety concerns. We aim to clear their doubts through our contactless trip. We will avoid hotels and cooking our own food,” said Ambarish, an engineer and vlogger, who did a bike ride two years ago to Kashmir, covering 21 states.

To ensure a contactless trip, the youngsters have modified the vehicle with an overlanding unit on top. “Since these are not easily available and are expensive, we built one with the help of our friends,” shares Ambarish. 

Sharing their journey experience, Ambarish says, “People in the northern states have apprehensions about vaccination. We want to assure them there is no need to fear the vaccines. Many people in rural areas were not wearing masks. We educated them about the need to do it, especially when cases are steadily increasing. We are also distributing masks, sanitisers, and pamphlets about vaccination.”

Finding a safe space to camp and a clean toilet was the main issue the duo faced on the travel. “We have scheduled our destinations for each day,” said Ambarish. The duo has already covered Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and will travel through the northern states in the coming days.

