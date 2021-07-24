Youth arrested with 73 bottles of liquor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) special squad at Ernakulam Junction railway station foiled an attempt to smuggle liquor worth Rs 18,395 into the state on Friday. An RPF team, led by sub-inspector Varghese J, intercepted a passenger who arrived on Kariakal-Ernakulam train around 6.40am with 73 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The arrested is Bipin Mohan, 20, a native of Vazhapilly near Changanasserry, Kottayam. The liquor bottles were concealed in three carry bags. He was travelling on D 1 coach of the train. “On interrogation, the accused admitted that the liquor was brought from Puducherry for sale in Kerala to fetch a high profit,” said an RPF official. He was produced before the court and was remanded. The RPF, in a press release, stated that it has strengthened security measures in trains and railway premises as passenger train services have resumed.