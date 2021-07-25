STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 sovereigns of gold and cash stolen from Kaloor apartment

Yashwant Kumar, manager at a public sector bank here, lives along with his family at the apartment. 

Published: 25th July 2021 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Another theft taking advantage of a rainy night was reported in an apartment at Kaloor here on Saturday. As many as 15 sovereigns of gold and Rs 15,000 were stolen from D-1, Ibiza, Dream Flower Apartment, Shenoy Road, Kaloor. The family was present at the house at the time of the incident. 

Yashwant Kumar, manager at a public sector bank here, lives along with his family at the apartment. “It is suspected that the accused entered through the window of the apartment which had no iron grill. The incident happened between 12.30am and 6am. There was heavy rain during the wee hours and no one in the family heard any noise. The family came to know about the theft in the morning after they found the almirah open,” a police officer said. 

Police have checked the CCTV footage. “We have received images of a person suspiciously moving near the apartment. However, more investigation is required to confirm the identity,” said an officer. Meanwhile, the police said residents should prefer windows with iron grills while buying houses and apartments. “As rain has become frequent at night these days, residents should ensure that all doors and windows of their houses are closed as it is a favourable condition for thieves to operate,” he said.

