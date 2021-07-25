STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disaster management cell ups preparations following alert on heavy shower

Following an alert signalling possible heavy rain in the next two days, the district disaster management cell has beefed up preparations to deal with any emergency situation.

Published: 25th July 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following an alert signalling possible heavy rain in the next two days, the district disaster management cell has beefed up preparations to deal with any emergency situation. People have been advised to avoid night-time travel along hilly roads and stay away from water bodies. 

Residents living on the banks of rivers and hilly regions have been told to remain alert. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into sea until further notice. Heavy vehicular movement in hilly regions has also been restricted both in Ernakulam and the border district of Idukki. Officials said a red alert has been issued to residents living downstream of Poringalkuthu dam in Thrissur as sluice valves of the dam have been opened. 

“As a precautionary measure, control rooms have started functioning in all taluks in the district. Teams of revenue, police and Fire and Rescue Services have been deployed to monitor the situation and attend to emergency calls,” said disaster management deputy collector Vrinda Devi. A coordination meeting of the officials of the local self-government and revenue departments was held to finalise various operational procedures in case of flooding in any part of the district. 

“As of now, the situation is not alarming. Preparations will be reviewed if it rains continuously for 24 hours or more,” said an official. The district administration has directed the departments concerned to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply and the availability of boats in case of flooding. As heavy rain continues in Idukki, people living along the banks of the Periyar have been asked to remain cautious. 

In Kochi, vehicular traffic was affected for over an hour on the national highway at Edappally after a huge tree fell on a moving car in heavy rain on Saturday morning. The police said no casualties or injuries were reported and the tree was removed by a team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The district administration also deployed a National Disaster Response Force team in the district and they have been put on standby to attend to any emergency.

