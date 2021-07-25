Police to question relatives of Afghan national working at CSL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police will question the Assamese relatives of Afghan national Idgul alias Abbas Khan, who was arrested for working at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) using forged documents. His relatives have also been working at the shipyard under a contractor.

Meanwhile, the police have approached the Chief Judicial Magistrate court here seeking a seven-day custody of the Afghan national. The court will be consider the plea on Monday.

Idgul’s mother, an Assam native, had left for Afghanistan several years ago and got married to an Afghanistan national there. Idgul, who was born and brought up in Afghanistan, came to Assam using a medical visa two years ago. He managed to get a fake school transfer certificate using which he took an Aadhaar card.

“Later, he came to Kochi as his uncles were working at the shipyard. The accused also managed to get a job after getting recruited by a contractor. His uncles did not inform the authorities about his nationality and the fake documents he used to get the job until recently when there was a fight between one of the uncles and the accused. We will record their detailed statements soon,” said a police officer.

Police expect to get more details about the incident after interrogating Idgul. It was in June the CSL informed the police about a person working for a contractor with suspicious identity. In the detailed probe, the police found that accused was an Afghan national. Though, the accused went hiding after the incident, police nabbed him from Kolkata recently.