A musical break by sub inspectors to motivate the police

 Seven-minute video shows relentless efforts taken by police

Published: 27th July 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The repeated attacks faced by many police officers from the public have prompted them to come up with a music video. It explains the relentless efforts taken by the police in controlling the pandemic. As many as 54 sub-inspectors (SIs) from the 1994 batch of the Malabar Special Police (MSP) are behind this seven-minute video.

They took around a month to write, shoot, direct and edit the song and the video. The scenes were shot in various locations across the state. The song, sung by 12 SIs, was recorded at a studio in Chalakudy.
Adimali SI C R Santhosh, who wrote the lyrics and directed the video said it was a tribute to his colleagues who work hard but still face attacks from the public. 

“Recently in Marayoor, civil police officer Ajeesh Paul was attacked. He suffered a serious head injury for stopping a youngster who did not wear  mask. Another officer, Manimala SI P Vidyadharan, who was trying to take an accused into custody, was hacked by his father. Such incidents, especially at a time when the cops are struggling to bring back the status quo in the society, will dampen our spirits,” he said. 

Santhosh has previously written songs for Onam celebrations and the welcome songs for the Kerala Police Officers Association’s (KPOA) annual meeting in Idukki in 2017. The song, composed by Shaji James, was sung by the SIs. The main singer is Malappuram Crime Branch SI Shanmughadas. The song was launched on Youtube by state police chief DGP Anil Kant on July 14 at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/lJcR9-oY0uw

