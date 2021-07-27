Be wary of seasonal variations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While monsoon may be a period of great relief for most people after the long, intense summer heat, for those with asthma, it is an ordeal. Their condition is worsened during the time, a phenomenon known as seasonal exacerbation. Asthma is triggered by the reaction from allergens such as mould/fungus, furry pets, dust mites, and viral infections. .

The cold environment during monsoons can worsen asthma signs and symptoms. The dampness in the air can cause fungus and can trigger allergies which may trigger an asthma attack. Additionally, the season also brings in higher chances of viral infections.

Every monsoon, there is a significant increase in asthma admissions, especially in children. Now, when patients are not visiting hospitals or consulting doctors regularly, keeping a check on asthma exacerbation becomes crucial. “Wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath are symptoms of asthma. They arise due to inflammation of the air passages in the lungs. A person suffering from asthma experiences constriction in the airway passages, making it difficult for them to breathe,” said Dr Rajesh V, head of the department, Pulmonary Medicine, Rajagiri Hospital.

Dr Rajesh says, emergency visits for treating asthma attacks are frequent during rainy season. It follows one to two months after the annual increase in humidity and decreases in the dry season. “This raises the possibility of a causal relationship with the spread of house dust mites and viral infection,” he said. Inhalers have emerged as an effective treatment to manage asthma. With inhalers, the drug reaches the lungs directly, instead of flowing through the bloodstream and other organs. It need less drug dose and hence fewer side effects.

Challenges

During the monsoons, there is a possibility of an increase in viral infections. Constant rain increases the growth of fungus in the surroundings. The cloudy weather means less sunlight, which leads to very little sun-drying of bedsheets and curtains.

Managing asthma during monsoon