Bundle of answer sheets, suspected to be missing papers, found in exam dept cabinet

KOCHI: The question as to where the MA Sanskrit Literature third semester answer sheets at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady had disappeared was possibly answered on Monday when a bundle suspected to be of the missing papers was found from a locked cabinet within a locked room under the examination department.

However, Vice-Chancellor Dharmaraj Adat said it is yet to be confirmed whether the bundle of papers is the answer sheets that went missing. “The police recovered the bundle and are in the process of confirming whether it is the missing answer sheets. We will get a clear picture only on Tuesday,” Adat said.

He said the suspension of associate professor K M Sangamesan, the examination chairman, has been withdrawn. “The suspension was recalled after the investigation committee submitted its report,” the VC said.

As many as 276 answer sheets relating to nine third semester examinations, held for the core and elective papers in December 2020, had gone missing. The incident came to light when the university authorities asked the Sanskrit department to submit the grade sheets for tabulating marks for the final results.

Meanwhile, the Association of Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University Teachers (ASSUT) called off their indefinite relay hunger strike after Sangamesan’s suspension was revoked. However, ASSUT general secretary Bichu X Malayil said the teachers will launch an agitation from Tuesday seeking a thorough investigation into the conspiracy behind the missing papers. “The entire incident smells fishy. As soon as the teachers began an indefinite hunger strike, the papers appeared mysteriously,” he said.

ASSUT had filed complaints with the Chief Minister and the DGP seeking a thorough investigation into the matter. “The missing answer sheets were found at a time when it was becoming very evident that the investigation would move on to the top university officials,” alleged ASSUT. According to Malayil, the varsity officials’ action was tantamount to insulting the entire teaching community of the university. “We demand tough punishment for those involved,” the general secretary added.At present, the university is preparing for a NAAC team visit and the scandals do not bode well for the premier institution.