For the love of reading

Tune into Himanshu Poswal’s digital space to get one-minute review of books

Himanshu Poswal

Himanshu Poswal

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: A minute is all you need to spare to learn all about a book — much like a launching pad into the world it offers. Himanshu Poswal, a digital entrepreneur, has come up with a new venture to popularise books through ‘A Minute A Day’ that features short, one-minute book reviews.

Among his peers, Himanshu was the go-to guy for book recommendations. When this bookworm survived Covid in May 2021, he didn’t do so with ease. “There were moments when I was doubtful if I would make it out alive. Post-Covid, I wanted to come out of the dreadful phase. Creating these reviews started as a way to distract me,” he says.

So, the 25-year-old started revisiting the books he read as early as his childhood. From Jataka Tales to Sapiens, Himanshu started preparing a detailed script of the books he would introduce to the world. The target is to complete 100 books. As many as 55 such reviews have been uploaded so far on his channel. “I have created the script of all the 100 books that I intend to introduce. I just need to finish shooting now,” he says. Himanshu’s list largely covers nonfiction as he finds them more informative. Doing these reviews has also propelled him to do more. “The first place I visited after recovering is the bookstore I used to frequent during my college days,” he says.

Himanshu is a digital entrepreneur who has been running the initiative ‘Stories Worth Sharing’. Though based in Delhi, his initiatives are familiar to Malayalis. Himanshu also organises book giveaways through his Instagram account. “I announce the book that I will give away and all one needs to do is share the post and comment on why that person wants to read the book. If the answer is good, I give that person the book,” he says.

