Residents face sea fury, stage protest against govt apathy

He said the state government had sanctioned Rs 2 crore to erect temporary barriers like geobags along the coast in the panchayat.

Published: 27th July 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

KCBC demanded a permanent and sustainable solution for Chellanam. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With promises falling flat and not even temporary structures coming up to protect their lives and properties from the rough sea, the residents of Chalakadavu in Chellanam panchayat staged a protest on Monday to attract the attention of the authorities concerned. Around 25 residents stood along the coast even as seawater continued to surge into their houses.“The protest went on for an hour and a half,” said Chalakadavu ward member Pious Alby Kalluveettil . 

He said the state government had sanctioned Rs 2 crore to erect temporary barriers like geobags along the coast in the panchayat.“But, we, the residents of Chalakadavu, have not seen even one,” he said. For them, seawater intrusion has become a common thing.“The intrusion starts at 9am and continues till 5pm. Nearly 20 to 25 houses along the coast are severely affected while those further off have their rooms and toilets rendered unusable,” said Pious.He cited the lack of any structure along the coast to block surging seawater as the reason.

“The coming August 8 is  karutha vavu (new moon) day. The sea will be at its worst and the residents here will have no choice but to leave for safer places. We have been seeking safety measures. But the authorities have not even bothered to consider our requests. So we decided to stage a protest and that brought some of the officials concerned to our area,” he pointed out.

The Chalakadavu ward member said the officials have promised to set up temporary protection, work for which will begin on Tuesday. The officials told the residents that geobags were being set up in other areas.
“The work was being carried out in stages, from one end to the other. When we pointed out the gravity of the situation, they promised to set up geobags. But we have to wait and see whether work will be done,” Pious said. The residents plan to come out on the streets if the authorities fail to install measures to protect their lives and properties.

