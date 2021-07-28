Groundwater dept conducts surprise inspection at Kitex

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of officers from the state groundwater department conducted a surprise check at Kitex Garments unit at Kizhakkambalam here on Tuesday. Kitex CMD Sabu M Jacob said the inspection was conducted based on the complaint by Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas. This is the twelfth inspection at Kitex Group in two weeks. “The assurances of ministers does not reflect at grassroot level,” he said.