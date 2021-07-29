STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Accused planned to print fake notes amounting to crores in face value

Gang used to take back one-third in original notes from parties outside state, say police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The accused in the Elanji counterfeit currency note case took back one-third of the value of their transactions in original notes from parties outside the state. “If they supplied fake notes with a face value of `3 lakh, original notes worth `1 lakh have to be returned,” said a source with the probe team.

The accused had plans to print fake notes amounting to crores in face value. They have links to a racket operating in Tamil Nadu. The arrested Sunilkumar, a native of Nedumkandam, was the kingpin behind the supply of fake notes, while Madhusoodhanan, a native of Pathanamthitta, masterminded the operation, the investigators said. Interestingly, Sunilkumar and Madhusoodhanan were arrested for counterfeiting and they used their links for the supply of fake notes. Thankamuthu, another accused, coordinated operations in Tamil Nadu, the source said.

“The gang planned to print fake currency bills worth a face value of crores of rupees before the expiry of the rental contract period of the two-storeyed house at Painkutty near Elanji,” said another source with the investigation team.The accused were looking for a luxury home in a vacant plot in a rural area, and arrived at Painkutty. The luxury house there was equipped with all required facilities.

“All the seven accused were remanded to judicial custody and the police filed an application for the custody of the accused for further interrogation,” said K R Mohandas, SHO, Koothattukulam.Meanwhile, Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick has constituted a special investigation.

“Those associated with the accused will be questioned. The police will also investigate if they have received local assistance,” said an officer. The case was registered under IPC sections 489A, 489B and 489C. A probe is on to ascertain the inter-state operations of the gang, the quantum of notes in circulation and the other stakeholders in the group. 

On Tuesday, a joint operation carried out by the police and the anti-terrorist squad busted a counterfeit currency manufacturing racket operating from a rented house at Painkutty, Elanji, near Piravom, and seized fake bills of `500 amounting to a face value of Rs 7.57 lakh. The arrested were Madhusoodhanan, 48, of Pathanamthitta; Stephen, 33, Anand, 24, and Thankamuthu, 60, all from Vandiperiyar in Idukki; Faisal, 34, of Kottayam; Jibi, 36, of Peechi, Thrissur; and Sunilkumar, 40, of Nedumkandam.

