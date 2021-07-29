STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amy’s Babka twist

Capital city-based baker Amy Meriam Mathew is enticing foodies with her multi-flavoured Babka bread
 

Published: 29th July 2021 06:45 AM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Babka, a loaf of braided cake-like bread has its origin in the Jewish communities of Poland and Ukraine. Lately, it has become an internet trend, finding its way into the kitchen of home bakers across the state. Thiruvananthapuram-based home baker Amy Meriam Mathew has such Babka varieties lined up for her patrons.After completing a diploma in Culinary Arts from Bangalore Culinary Academy, Amy came back to Kerala during the lockdown last year.

She realised that there was a huge demand for home-baked items and this prompted her to start her venture Amy’s. She has introduced lip-smacking brownies and cookies to the city residents. “I always look for something new to offer to my customers - be it the super flaky and chewy dark fudgy chocolate brownies or the famous traditional Scottish cake Dundee. I also did a hamper for Christmas which had many takers,” shares Amy, who also interned at the pastry and bread department of ITC Windsor, Bengaluru.

With just a few outlets in the city specialising in baking bread varieties, Amy introduced the sun-dried tomato and bacon babka which became an instant hit among foodies. From brioche bread to fillings, everything is made from scratch. “For the sun-dried tomatoes, the tomatoes are cut into two halves and dried in the sunlight for days with a pinch of salt. Once it dries, it is flash boiled in vinegar and then chopped and put in the bread. The bacon is also cured at home. Sometimes, when there are many orders, it is sourced from outside,” says Amy. Brioche bread has high in protein and fat compared to the other dough.

Based on customer’s demand, Amy has also introduced vegetarian babkas - pesto babka made with basil and sun-dried tomato and bell pepper babka. For sweet bread lovers, sweet babka varieties such as chocolate and caramel are also available. 

 Besides babka, Amy also makes cinnamon rolls, lasagne and burger buns and delivers them in Kochi and Kottayam. “I aim to become a modern pastry chef. Soon, I plan to introduce sour-dough based bread to my customers,” shares Amy, who will soon be off to Canada to do her Diploma in baking and pastry arts management.
Weighs 300 to 450gm
Priced between H250 and H350

