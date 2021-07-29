Lisie Hospital takes over PVS, eyes Kochi Metro tieup for trauma unit

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: The erstwhile PVS Hospital in Kochi is poised to get a fresh lease of life under a new management, with Lisie Hospital taking over its reins on Tuesday. Grand plans are afoot to transform the hospital into an asset in medical care for Kochi, with state-of-the-art facilities in trauma care and a separate mother and child wing. Due to its close proximity to the Kochi Metro station, commuting to the hospital would be easy for patients and for even those who need to be rushed in for trauma care.

“A lot of work, including renovation, electrical and plumbing work, has to be done. We are planning to begin work this week itself. Planning is only in its initial stages and we are expecting final clarity by October. The official launch is expected by February 2022,” said Lisie Hospital director Fr Paul Karedan. Trauma care being a critical requirement for the residents of Kochi, the hospital management is in talks with Kochi Metro Rail Limited for setting up a provision to transport critical care patients, from even as far as Tripunithura, in a very short span of time.

“Talks are on with KMRL officials towards setting up an efficient facility for trauma patients or anyone requiring immediate hospital assistance to arrive in the metro within 20 minutes at the hospital. Once the metro is extended, patients would be able to reach the hospital quickly even from the airport,” said Fr Karedan.

PVS functioned as Covid centre under dist admn

The hospital has been acquired through National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)’s Company Insolvency Resolution Process, a recovery mechanism and a special process by which the companies that were formerly shut down can be legally revived.

According to sources, earlier, around Rs 300-325 crore was offered by Lisie Hospital to acquire the debt-strapped hospital which has a financial liability of nearly Rs 180 crore.

However, the price at which the deal was finalised has not been disclosed. Considering the Covid scenario, PVS Hospital was made an apex centre for Covid under the district administration. Recently, the patients at the hospital were shifted to the Covid facilities at Ambalamugal and Aluva Taluk Hospital.

