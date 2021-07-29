Royal Society of Chemistry honours Cusat profesor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Royal Society of Chemistry in London honoured Dr Pramod Gopinath, professor and director of the International School of Photonics, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) by admitting him as a Fellow. It was based on his work and achievements, and the recommendation of two referees who are Fellows of the Society.

Pramod has been a professor at Cusat since 2016 and director of the International School of Photonics since 2019. Before joining Cusat, he worked with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology.

He has contributed to the development of photonics and magnetic materials for various applications. Pramod is leading a research group in the development of both ferrite and graphene-based magnetic materials for magneto-optical applications.