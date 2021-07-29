STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

School lends helping hand to students

As the Covid pandemic rages on, many families have been struggling and several are under pressure due to unemployment and deaths caused by the virus.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the International Book Book Festival Commiittee, Ernakulam chapter, at SNDP HSS, Udayamperoor, to honour the school’s staff members

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Covid pandemic rages on, many families have been struggling and several are under pressure due to unemployment and deaths caused by the virus. The SNDP Higher Secondary School, Udayamperoor, has decided to lend a helping hand to society to tide over the struggle. The school has come up with a scheme, Guru Karuna, to provide financial support to the families of 200 students.

The initiative aims to provide `2,000 monthly to families struggling financially. “It is a collective effort of teachers and non-teaching staff of the school. We have over 100 staff members. Each of us would contribute a portion of our salary for this cause,” says principal Babu E G.The school decided on the scheme two months ago. The school has managed to collect around `15 lakh from the staff. “We expect this idea to encourage at least some of the financially-able people to extend monetary support to the needy,” says Babu.

Around 3,300 students are studying in the school at present. According to the principal, 70 per cent of the students belong to marginalised communities. “We selected 200 students who are going through a hard time. Either because they lost their parents, had a Covid death in the family, or if a family member has critical health conditions etc,” says Babu.

The amount was distributed this week. “We asked the families to come to the school directly. In future, we are planning to channel the amount through banks,” he adds. “We would like to continue with the programme as long as possible. A few families who are economically forward haveshown interest in this scheme,” says Babu.

This initiative by the school was noticed by the International Book Festival Committee. The organisation conducted an event to honour the institution and the staff on Wednesday.“SNDP HSS Udayamperoor is known for its charitable activities. From building houses to donating medical expenses to the financially struggling families of the students, the school has helmed several noble causes,” E N Nandakumar, president of the International Book Festival, Ernakulam says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp