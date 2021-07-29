School lends helping hand to students

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Covid pandemic rages on, many families have been struggling and several are under pressure due to unemployment and deaths caused by the virus. The SNDP Higher Secondary School, Udayamperoor, has decided to lend a helping hand to society to tide over the struggle. The school has come up with a scheme, Guru Karuna, to provide financial support to the families of 200 students.

The initiative aims to provide `2,000 monthly to families struggling financially. “It is a collective effort of teachers and non-teaching staff of the school. We have over 100 staff members. Each of us would contribute a portion of our salary for this cause,” says principal Babu E G.The school decided on the scheme two months ago. The school has managed to collect around `15 lakh from the staff. “We expect this idea to encourage at least some of the financially-able people to extend monetary support to the needy,” says Babu.

Around 3,300 students are studying in the school at present. According to the principal, 70 per cent of the students belong to marginalised communities. “We selected 200 students who are going through a hard time. Either because they lost their parents, had a Covid death in the family, or if a family member has critical health conditions etc,” says Babu.

The amount was distributed this week. “We asked the families to come to the school directly. In future, we are planning to channel the amount through banks,” he adds. “We would like to continue with the programme as long as possible. A few families who are economically forward haveshown interest in this scheme,” says Babu.

This initiative by the school was noticed by the International Book Festival Committee. The organisation conducted an event to honour the institution and the staff on Wednesday.“SNDP HSS Udayamperoor is known for its charitable activities. From building houses to donating medical expenses to the financially struggling families of the students, the school has helmed several noble causes,” E N Nandakumar, president of the International Book Festival, Ernakulam says.