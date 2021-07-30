STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Centre says it’s yet to approve funding for Kochi Metro phase-II

The Centre is yet to approve its funding for the Kochi Metro Rail project’s phase-II from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad. 

Published: 30th July 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre is yet to approve its funding for the Kochi Metro Rail project’s phase-II from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad. Replying to a question by MP Adoor Prakash in the Lok Sabha, Kaushal Kishore, Minister of state, union ministry of housing and urban affairs, said the preparatory works are in progress for the phase-II.

“The proposal received from the government of Kerala is not yet approved for central financial assistance,” the minister said, in a written reply. The second phase of Kochi Metro is for a distance of 11.2km, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore (including taxes and duties).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp