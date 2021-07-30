Centre says it’s yet to approve funding for Kochi Metro phase-II

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre is yet to approve its funding for the Kochi Metro Rail project’s phase-II from JLN Stadium to Infopark via Kakkanad. Replying to a question by MP Adoor Prakash in the Lok Sabha, Kaushal Kishore, Minister of state, union ministry of housing and urban affairs, said the preparatory works are in progress for the phase-II.

“The proposal received from the government of Kerala is not yet approved for central financial assistance,” the minister said, in a written reply. The second phase of Kochi Metro is for a distance of 11.2km, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,957.05 crore (including taxes and duties).