STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Give new iPhone to customer, consumer forum tells Apple

He approached the court after Apple’s service centre failed to resolve the issue with his iPhone within the warranty period.

Published: 30th July 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone

Image of iPhone used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major embarrassment to tech giant Apple, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kochi has ordered the replacement of an iPhone and imposed a fine of C5,000 as court expenses to a Kakkanad resident. He approached the court after Apple’s service centre failed to resolve the issue with his iPhone within the warranty period.

Dinesh Kumar P B of Thengode filed the complaint against the shop Mobile King, Apple India and Apple Technologies after his phone — purchased on April 5, 2017 — developed technical issues. The commission ordered that the opposite parties should replace the phone with another at the same price and pay C5,000 towards the cost of the proceedings to the complainant within 30 days. “If they fail to do so, the complainant is eligible to an amount of C70,000 from the party along with an interest of 9%,” the order reads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
iPhone
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp