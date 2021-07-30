Give new iPhone to customer, consumer forum tells Apple

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major embarrassment to tech giant Apple, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kochi has ordered the replacement of an iPhone and imposed a fine of C5,000 as court expenses to a Kakkanad resident. He approached the court after Apple’s service centre failed to resolve the issue with his iPhone within the warranty period.

Dinesh Kumar P B of Thengode filed the complaint against the shop Mobile King, Apple India and Apple Technologies after his phone — purchased on April 5, 2017 — developed technical issues. The commission ordered that the opposite parties should replace the phone with another at the same price and pay C5,000 towards the cost of the proceedings to the complainant within 30 days. “If they fail to do so, the complainant is eligible to an amount of C70,000 from the party along with an interest of 9%,” the order reads.