Monsoon camp for students to showcase creative skills 

Published: 30th July 2021 05:01 AM

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the pandemic playing spoilsport for annual summer camps, the Department of Women and Child Development has come up with an online monsoon camp as a relief measure for students. After the state-level registration evoked an overwhelming response from students and parents, the officials had to halt the process.“The applications were invited from students across the state, under Integrated Child Protection Scheme. The idea was to give a chance for the schoolchildren to improve and showcase their various creative skills, which they could do at an annual summer camp. Since children have only online classes due to the pandemic, these kinds of creative sessions will help motivate them,” said District Child Protection Officer Sini K S.

Under E-Koottam, the students from classes one to 12 were divided into two groups, each having 10 modules. The first group will have students aged between seven and 13 and the second has students aged from 13 to 18. Six selected trainers would conduct two sessions daily from Friday to Sunday in Ernakulam district, said Sini.

She added the sessions would be conducted in Zoom, without affecting the academic sessions of children. The total applications received at the state level were divided for each district. Since the programme is online, students from other districts are also included in the training sessions of Ernakulam district, the official said. 

Nearly 250 candidates were chosen for the Ernakulam district alone. A team of 19 experts from the project ‘Our Responsibility to Children’ developed the training modules that aim to give more importance to the Malayalam literature.

