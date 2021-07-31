Gloom prevails in harbours as trawl ban set to end Saturday

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Soaring price of diesel, shrinking market due to Covid situation, frequent climate warnings that reduce the number of fishing days, fall in catch due to dwindling marine resources — myriad challenges await fishermen community as the fishing boats prepare to venture into the sea after the 52-day trawl ban season which ends on Saturday midnight.

Usually fishing harbours will be buzzing with activity on the last day of monsoon trawl ban, with fishing boats and workers making last-minute preparations to scour the sea. Normally fishing boats get good catch during the first week after the trawl ban period. However, an air of gloom prevailed at the harbours on Friday. Most of the fishing boat owners have not refurbished their vessels this time due to mounting debts.

“The boat owners are in deep crisis as fishing activities have been curtailed cue to Covid restrictions and frequent climate warnings issued by the IMD. We got only 68 fishing days last year. Besides, there is a drop in demand as the processing and export sectors are in deep crisis due to loss of market due to the Covid situation prevailing across the globe,” said All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association (FBOA) general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal. According to him, around 50% of the boat owners are unable to resume fishing activities due to mounting debts.

“We had approached the Union government seeking to include diesel in GST regime or at least waive the road cess. But there has not been any favourable decision,” he said.Many boat owners have not paid the annual licence fee for the past two years.

“While other states collect Rs 3,000 as annual licence fee, it is Rs 25,000 in Kerala. If the fisheries department initiates action against defaulters, we have no way but to stop fishing activities,” said Joseph Xavier.

“The state government had reduced the licence fee following a representation from fishing boat owners. We know the sector is in crisis and we will give them time to renew licence,” said fisheries deputy director (marine) M Thajudeen.

Meanwhile, the decision of fish traders to increase their commission from 13 per cent to 16 per cent has added to the woes of boat owners.

“Fishing expenses have gone up and rarely do we get good catch. Fish traders have informed that they have increased the commission to 16 per cent which is unacceptable. We have submitted a memorandum to the chief minister seeking to save us from the exploitation of traders,” said Joseph Xavier.