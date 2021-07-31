Kochi schools put up excellent show in CBSE Class 12 exams

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After several tense days in the wake of the cancellation of the board examinations and the introduction of a new passing criteria owing to the Covid pandemic, the CBSE announced the past year’s Class 12 results on Friday. The results were prepared by analysing the marks obtained by the students in Classes 10, 11 and 12 (model examinations).

However, despite concerns, schools in Kerala showcased an impressive performance, coming first in the country with a pass percentage of 99.89. The city’s schools too put up an excellent show, achieving cent percent pass and lots of A1 grades. Some of the biggest achievers in the district are as follows.