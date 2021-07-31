Sanskrit promotion in a unique way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sanskrit clubs of St Mary’s UP School, South Chittor, and Sacred Heart UP School, Karthedam, have teamed up to organise a month-long programme to celebrate World Sanskrit Day on August 22. The organisers have chosen Olympics as a theme to promote the event. The campaign, a brainchild of Sanskrit teachers and couple Abhilash T Pratap and Sari Das, will see poetry, storytelling, and quiz competition.

The clubs inaugurated their initiative by wishing success to India’s team at the Tokyo Olympics in Sanskrit. Student members of the clubs created placards with congratulatory messages written on them.

The inaugural function was flagged off by P V Raveendran,father of Indian Hockey player P R Sreejesh, at his residence on July 27.

The Ernakulam District Coordinator of Kerala Olympic Association Sajeev S Nair also attended the function.

The district Olympic association members are planning to share the messages by students across social media platforms. Banners wishing success in Sanskrit to the athletes are displayed in prominent parts of the city. “The motive is to make the public familiarise at least one sentence in Sanskrit,” says Abhilash, teacher and Sanskrit club coordinator of St Marys UP School.