Schoolteacher’s husband, his father held for dowry assault

The police on Friday arrested the husband and father-in-law of a schoolteacher, who alleged that the duo brutally assaulted her and her father demanding more dowry.

Published: 31st July 2021

Jipson Peter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Friday arrested the husband and father-in-law of a schoolteacher, who alleged that the duo brutally assaulted her and her father demanding more dowry. The arrested are Jipson Peter, 31, and his father Peter, 58, of Panachikkal Veedu, Erattakulangara Road, Pachalam. 

A team from the North Police Station nabbed the accused from a relative’s house in Pallikkara. The duo had shifted from their house after the Women’s Commission directed the police to look into 31-year-old Dayana George’s complaint that the local police failed to take appropriate action against the accused when she approached the police. 

As per the woman’s complaint, her husband and his family brutally assaulted her father, when he arrived at the former’s house in Pachalam to assure them that he will give them more dowry money as they demanded. 

The complainant said the duo then broke her father’s leg and hit him on his face and stomach. She also submitted that from day one of their marriage, which took place on April 12, 2021, Jipson’s family used to demand more money as dowry, despite her family gifting 50 sovereigns of gold to her at the time of the wedding. The husband’s family also denied her food several times, and Jipson physically assaulted her on several occasions, she said.

