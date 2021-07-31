Special Onam markets to be a win-win for farmers, public

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Onam around the corner, the Agriculture Department has come up with special weekly markets and online stores to support the pandemic-stricken farmers. The usual Onam markets will be open across the state in 1,350 areas with products directly procured from the farmers. These products — mainly fruits and vegetables — will be available for the public, cheaper than the market rates.

Officials of the department said the aim is to support the farmers by directly procuring their products by giving rates more than the markets offering and make them available to the public for less than the market rates. Already, the farmers are allowed to sell their products through weekly markets, in association with the residents’ associations.

The customers can also order their products directly online.“The Onam markets will be held from August 17 to 20 in all districts. Their inauguration will be held online. When we procure the products directly from farmers, they will get 10 per cent more price than the usual rates. In the case of organic and Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) products, this will be more than 20 per cent,” said agricultural officer Sreebala Ajith. In the meantime, farm products will be available for the public at 30 per cent less than the market rate.

Organic and GAP products will be 10 per cent cheaper. The officer said this will help consumers during the expected inflation at the time of Onam.“The price of each product will be listed at the respective district offices. The locations of every market are being discussed and will be announced later. Apart from the common fruits and vegetables, Marayoor jaggery, garlic, honey, and Kera coconut oil will be available at the market,” Sreebala added.

ECO SHOPS

Post lockdown, the department has started Farmers’ Retail Outlets (FRO), where local farmers can directly display products without the interference of middlemen. The authorities are planning to deliver the products to the customers at their doorsteps. In Ayavana panchayat, an eco shop — Bhagyasree — is functioning on similar lines. When there are sufficient orders, they will deliver the products. A similar service is organised at Karumanoor Krishi Bhavan with the support of residents’ associations.