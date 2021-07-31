Testing the singing waters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ranjin Raj ventured into music quite unexpectedly. His debut song ‘Enthinanente Chenthamare’ from the movie Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh has been trending since it came out. The song features Dheeraj Denny and Aadhya Prasad. Though his tryst in music began by chance, Ranjin claims he will continue as a music composer and sing when an opportunity comes.

“Every music composer has an instrument with which they connect. I identify as a vocalist. I often compose a track by singing. Since ‘Joseph’, people have been asking me to sing, but I’ve never felt singing my composition. Whenever I compose, in my mind, I associate a singer to the track,” says Ranjin.

For ‘Enthinanente Chenthamare,’ the sample track Ranjin sang intrigued the director Sarath G Mohan. “He insisted I render the track,” says Ranjin.

Being a composer, Ranjin believes that a track can be rendered in its truest emotions only by the composer himself. “The song will become a success depending on how much the singer can bring in the emotion rendered by the composer,” says Ranjin.

Since the visuals of the music video portray the countryside, Ranjin has focused more on Indian instruments. “The romantic and fun elements which the director tried to incorporate in the visuals was channeled by the instrument ‘Shehnai’, which stands out throughout the song,” informs Ranjin.

The Shehnai was played by Pandit Balesh. BK Harinarayanan penned the lyrics. “Three songs from the movie have been released so far. Fortunately, all of them have been getting positive responses,” says Ranjin, who is currently composing for the movies KaneKane, Suresh Gopi film Kaaval, and a couple of Telugu projects.