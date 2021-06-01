Black fungus: Timely treatment saves Angamaly woman’s eyes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ramani Appu, (45), a resident of Angamaly in Ernakulam, was on the verge of losing her eyesight after she contracted black fungal infection.

As identifying the infection and getting proper treatment are crucial, timely medical attention saved her. For Ramani, returning to normal life was not an easy journey since Covid-19 infection.

Ramani was infected with Covid-19 on April 30 and got recovered on May 4. After a week of recovery, she started having pain, swelling, numbness on the right side of her nose and suffered from severe headache as well. Immediately, she was admitted to nearby hospital in Mookkanoor near Angamaly. Even after two days, when the symptoms persisted, she was shifted to Little Flower Hospital (LF) on May 11. After being admitted to hospital, an MRI scan revealed that she had ‘Mucormycosis’ or black fungal infection.

“Surgery had to be performed immediately without allowing any further spread of the infection. After diagnosis, keyhole surgery was performed and the infected tissues were removed. At first there was a difficulty in arranging the injection and medicines required for further treatment. But with the intervention of the hospital director and other doctors in the hospital, medicines were made available as soon as possible. The surgery was successful without major complications,” said Dr Prasobh Stalin, head of ENT department, LF Hospital.

After two weeks of treatment, she got discharged on Friday. “It was a difficult time and scary too.

Now after the surgery, pain and numbness, the sight fading issue is also resolved. I was glad that it was detected at the right time and we sought treatment,” said Ramani.

“In the case of black fungal infection, the mortality rate is 50-80 percent, therefore people should be cautious. Follow-up check ups and treatments for at least eight weeks is recommended according to the severity of cases,” said Dr Thomas Raju, consultant, General Medicine department, who also treated Ramani. “Though her condition was severe, we are glad that we could save her eyes. That is the biggest achievement,” said Fr Varghese Pottackal, director of LF Hospital.