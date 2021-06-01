STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nature’s remedy

Ayurveda Rejuvenation program, Karkidaka Chikitsa, done between June to August is the need of the hour. 

For representational purposes

By Dr Nahan Basimah
Express News Service

KOCHI: With monsoon approaching fast, it is time to rejuvenate your body and boost immunity to prevent seasonal diseases.

Ayurveda Rejuvenation program, Karkidaka Chikitsa, done between June to August is the need of the hour. 

Equilibrium
According to Ayurveda, from the time of birth, the human body is a combination of three types of doshas — vata, pitta, and kapha. “With seasonal changes, the doshas will face disequilibrium and make the body prone to diseases. To keep the doshas in check, Karkidaka Chikitsa or monsoon rejuvenation treatment is necessary,” says Dr Basimah.

During the rainy season, the body will be in a sedentary state and will have a sluggish metabolism. Those who suffer from spondylitis, backache, stress, insomnia, and depression can find relief with the right treatment, thereby enhancing the quality of life, adds Basimah.

External and Internal cleansing
Though Karkidaka Chikitsa is done mainly during the monsoon season, it doesn’t mean the detox can’t be done during other times of the year. “Practicing the rejuvenation treatment once a year at least can bring in a positive difference to the human body, irrespective of age,” says Basimah. Karkidaka Chikitsa encompasses different external treatments such as Abyangam, Kizhi, Dhara , Njavara kizhi, Pizhichil and Nayasam. 

ABYANGAM
This form of treatment controls ‘Vata dosha’. By massaging the entire body from head to toe using warm medicated oil, it’ll strengthen a person’s physical and mental state.

Kizhi
The Ela and Podi Kizhi therapy involves mixing different types of medicinal leaves, herbal powders. The ingredients are fried together and bundled up in a cotton cloth. This form of therapy is useful for reducing pain and inflammation, opens up tissues improving circulation. 

The author works at The Radiance
Ayurveda and Cosmetology Clinic

Dhara
The therapy helps in relaxing the nervous system, reduces anxiety, improves brain functions, digestion and metabolism when warm medicated oil or buttermilk is poured gently on the forehead.

Njavarakizhi
The whole body or a specific part of the body is made to perspire by applying medicinal drugs with Njavara rice puddings externally in the form of boluses tied up in a cotton bag. This will help in the cure of rheumatic and arthritic difficulties, skin ailments, neurological problems. 

Pizhichil
This is effective in the treatment of hypertension, asthma, and various sexual weaknesses. Warm medicated oil is gently squeezed and massaged all over the body which enhances blood circulation and energizes the body.

