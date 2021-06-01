Now is the right time to quit smoking

Dr Vivian Wilson By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of smokers worldwide is over one billion — a terrifying figure. What is even more worrisome is the fact that 80% of them belong to the developing world. Tobacco smoking is responsible for the majority of the world’s lung cancer cases and is the leading cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The world needs new and efficient solutions to put an end to this global epidemic. Though Covid has been the highlight since December 2019, the truth is that smoking and Covid infection have a bond. The pandemic has made millions of tobacco users desperately want to quit. There is no doubt that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe complications from Covid. Tobacco is a major risk factor for non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease and diabetes.

(The author is a Consultant

Pulmonologist at Medical

Trust Hospital, Kochi)

People living with these conditions are, again, more vulnerable to severe Covid. Other factors play to contribute to the rising tobacco use during the pandemic, like increased stress and anxiety.

Among hospitalized patients too, the risk of developing severe Covid-related complications is consistently higher among smokers. During the pandemic, tobacco control is challenging and has been sidetracked by healthcare providers and researchers.

RECOVERY TIMELINE

Although quitting seems challenging, the benefits of quitting tobacco are almost immediate.

After 20 minutes of quitting, your heart rate drops.

In 12 hours the blood level of carbon monoxide drops to normal

In 2-12 weeks, your circulation improves and lung function increases

In 1-9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease

In 5-15 years, your stroke risk is reduced to that of a non-smoker. In 10 years, your lung cancer death rate reduces by half that of a smoker

In 5 years, the risk of heart disease due to smoking is eliminated