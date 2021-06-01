STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth abducted from flat, two arrested in Kochi

Ani Joy, a native of Idukki, was kidnapped by a gang at 5.30 am on Sunday, the police said.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The city police have arrested two persons who abducted a youth after breaking into an apartment near Kammattippadam.

Ani Joy, a native of Idukki, was kidnapped by a gang at 5.30 am on Sunday, the police said. The Kadavanthra police arrested Mohammed Ajmal, 28, and Sanjay Shahul, 31, both natives of Kodungallur, following a complaint lodged by Shihab, a friend of the victim. 

Citing the complaint, the police said the gang targeted Shihab after he told others that some of the gangsters -- who are involved in a murder case - were hiding in Kochi.

Besides, the assailants nursed a grudge against Shihab after he had demanded compensation for the damage caused to his car following an accident while the accused were using it. The gangsters arrived at the apartment in search of Shihab and abducted Ani as they could not find Shihab there.

The police received a tip-off and found Ani locked up in a lodge at Edappally. Subsequently, the duo was arrested from Edappally, the police said. “A special squad has been constituted to nab the rest of the accused. The police have found that some of them were booked under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act. A probe is on to look into the criminal background of the accused,” said an officer.

