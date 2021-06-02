Ernakulam administration plans to reduce containment zones

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration plans to reduce the containment zones to micro-containment zones to reinforce measures to restrain the spread of Covid-19. The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority chaired by Collector S Suhas.

“We will take a decision after analysing the current Covid situation in each ward and division,” he said.

The district administration is planning to start the new strategy from Wednesday midnight. Currently, 35 panchayats, one municipality, and several divisions of Kochi Corporation are classified as containment zones.