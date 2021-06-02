STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mobile medical units reduce pressure on hospitals

  Mobile medical units with all the life-sustaining facilities and healthcare staff were introduced by Kochi Corporation on an experimental basis at the beginning of the second wave of Covid.

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mobile medical units with all the life-sustaining facilities and healthcare staff were introduced by Kochi Corporation on an experimental basis at the beginning of the second wave of Covid. The facilities have not only reduced the pressure on city hospitals but also helped save lives lost due to delay in arranging transportation.

“When we introduced mobile medical units, shifting patients became easier. For example, when a patient’s sugar level increases, a nurse who is part of the mobile unit team can give medicine and immediately stabilise the situation, increasing chances of survival,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.

The operation of the units commenced in May 2021 and they function round-the-clock to deliver services and provide home care. There is also a help desk and control room attached to the facility.

Presently, three mobile medical units are functional and have brought help to 298 patients so far. Around 159 patients avoided going to the hospital and 507 patients were given additional care until they reached a hospital. Ambulance services were given to five people, while 82 people were shifted availing of the facility.

Control room operations
Corporation’s control room also started functioning in May. The service of doctors and telemedicine is also attached to the control room.  So far, 877 cases, including facilitating the services of mobile medical units, patient shifting services, clarification on Covid test and symptoms have been addressed. 

