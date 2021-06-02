STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi assures revival of Kadambrayar

The CM has assured that the state government will soon take steps to initiate the revival of the river with the support of the Kerala Pollution Control Board.

Published: 02nd June 2021 05:11 AM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the National Green Tribunal hearing on effluent discharge from the Brahmapuram waste plant into the Kadambryar river on June 3, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded to a submission filed by Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas in the state assembly. 

The CM has assured that the state government will soon take steps to initiate the revival of the river with the support of the Kerala Pollution Control Board. “Kadambrayar river is one of the most polluted rivers in the country. It is being listed under the priority category (Class - IV). Following an earlier judgment of the National Green Tribunal, the river’s rejuvenation is being carried out by Pollution Control Board with a specific master plan. A monitoring committee will assess the progress,” he said. 

He also clarified that the government will take action against establishments polluting the water body soon. “The samples collected from the river are being tested every month and the level of dissolved oxygen in the water is very low. The count of E-coliform is also very high. We have directed the officials to check the nearby apartment complexes, hotels and restaurants and take action against violators. Besides, a regular inspection on industrial units on the bank of the river is also carried out by the PCB officials regularly,” the CM added

NO WORD ON KITEX
“Following NGT directives on rejuvenation of Kadambrayar, the CM has assured necessary steps. However, he hasn’t mentioned any action against the Kitex group which sends toxic effluents to the river. As setting up a waste treatment plant would cost around J40 crores and its annual maintenance around I15 crores, the company hasn’t taken any steps to curb pollution yet,” said PT Thomas MLA

City Express had reported on the pollution of Kadambrayar and Chithrapuzha rivers due to the release of toxic effluent from the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on May 18, 2021

