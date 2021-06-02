Recoveries surpass fresh Covid cases in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Tuesday reported 2,081 fresh Covid cases while 2,424 recovered from the disease. The number of deaths on Tuesday was 33, while the total number of positive cases stood at 30,712.The areas that reported the highest number of positive cases in the district are Thrikkakara (149), Palluruthy (92), Kalamassery (71), Elamkunnapuzha (68), Tripunithura (66), Kumbalangi (65) and Fort Kochi (65).

Meanwhile, in a directive issued by the district collector, it was stated that the areas under the limits of various local self-government bodies where the number of positive cases are very high will be converted into micro-containment zones. In the case of areas where the cases are under control, a decision on excluding them from the containment restriction is under consideration.

The decision will be arrived at after monitoring the Covid situation in these areas. At the meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority headed by the district collector, it was decided to initiate steps to lift containment restrictions in more areas from Thursday midnight.

Meanwhile, the district collector has said that the special vaccination drive at Chellanam panchayat will be speeded up. Though the relief works being carried out in the panchayat in the aftermath of the sea attack is done in complete adherence to Covid protocol, it is difficult to observe rules like social distancing. Hence cases are on the rise in the panchayat.

Chellanam panchayat has the highest test positivity rate in the district recording more than 50 per cent.“The aim is to give 600 doses of vaccine daily in the panchayat. All above 45 years will be vaccinated. Besides, those in the age group 18 and 44 with comorbidity will also be vaccinated,” said the collector.