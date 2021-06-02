STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Recoveries surpass fresh Covid cases in Ernakulam

The district on Tuesday reported 2,081 fresh Covid cases while 2,424 recovered from the disease.

Published: 02nd June 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test in Bhopal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Tuesday reported 2,081 fresh Covid cases while 2,424 recovered from the disease. The number of deaths on Tuesday was 33, while the total number of positive cases stood at 30,712.The areas that reported the highest number of positive cases in the district are Thrikkakara (149), Palluruthy (92), Kalamassery (71), Elamkunnapuzha (68), Tripunithura (66), Kumbalangi (65) and Fort Kochi (65).

Meanwhile, in a directive issued by the district collector, it was stated that the areas under the limits of various local self-government bodies where the number of positive cases are very high will be converted into micro-containment zones. In the case of areas where the cases are under control, a decision on excluding them from the containment restriction is under consideration.

The decision will be arrived at after monitoring the Covid situation in these areas. At the meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority headed by the district collector, it was decided to initiate steps to lift containment restrictions in more areas from Thursday midnight. 

Meanwhile, the district collector has said that the special vaccination drive at Chellanam panchayat will be speeded up. Though the relief works being carried out in the panchayat in the aftermath of the sea attack is done in complete adherence to Covid protocol, it is difficult to observe rules like social distancing. Hence cases are on the rise in the panchayat.

Chellanam panchayat has the highest test positivity rate in the district recording more than 50 per cent.“The aim is to give 600 doses of vaccine daily in the panchayat. All above 45 years will be vaccinated. Besides, those in the age group 18 and 44 with comorbidity will also be vaccinated,” said the collector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp