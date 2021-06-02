STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saree evolution

Traditional wear has gone through a fair share of changes over the years 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Indians, especially south Indians have a romance with sarees. It is versatile, well-ventilated, comfortable and elegant. Traditional wear can be transformed to fit the traditional, modern or contemporary look. However, lately, sarees are going through many interesting evolutions — dhoti sarees, lehenga sarees, skirts, and sharara sarees and belted sarees. Women between 18 to 45 years of age seem to be loving the trend. 

These ready-to-wear sarees are a perfect fit for occasions like sangeet, haldi, mehendi or wedding reception when paired with high heels, a single-piece choker and heavy earrings. When draped like a dhoti, it bridges a generation gap! Skirt sarees are evolved by adding abstract, straight, and high low layers in the bottom. 

Sharara sarees are similar to conventional ones, but with a longer blouse that ends near the waistline.Belted saree trend has been gaining a lot of momentum lately. These don’t need to be draped till the shoulder.

Instead, a belt is placed on the waist where the end of the munthaani is already perfectly pleated, and you just have to take it from there and place it on the shoulder. The belt not only serves as a style statement, but it also keeps the pleats and the overall fit in place,” says Kamila Kasim, owner of Cameella boutique.

Demand is high for customised sarees in bold and pastel colours like a royal and midnight blue, hot pink, black, nude shades, powder blue, and onion pink. The classy and elegant ready-to-wear sarees are adorned with minimal designs. Pearl, stones, bead embedded, and Zardozi works are done on the blouses. The blouse is styled in boat and V necks, with a back hole opening or a simple bow tie. 

