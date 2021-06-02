Two more arrested in youth abduction case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police on Tuesday arrested two more persons in the youth abduction case. The arrested are Ajay Raj, 24, a native of Mavelikkara, and Prajeesh Kumar, 28, of Pathanamthitta. The police on Monday had arrested Mohammed Ajmal, 28, and Sanjay Shahul, 31, both natives of Kodungallur, for abducting Ani Joy, a native of Idukki, by breaking into an apartment near Kammattippadam. The gang kidnapped Ani at 5.30am on Sunday. Kadavanthra police arrested them following a complaint lodged by the victim’s friend Shihab.