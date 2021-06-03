Construction of new bus station in Ernakulam will begin this fiscal: Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If things go according to plan, the construction of the new Ernakulam KSRTC bus station will begin within this financial year, Transport Minister Antony Raju said in the assembly on Wednesday. While the new facility is set to come up on 4.7 acres near the garage in Karikkamuri, a multi-storey commercial structure would be built where the station currently stands. The project would be realised in line with the 2021-22 budget allocation, he said.

“The corporation (KSRTC) is also looking for the allocation of KIIFB fund for the construction. On the completion of the work, a railway-metro-bus station corridor can be set up in the area,” Raju said.

He was replying to a submission moved by Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod seeking a permanent solution to waterlogging on the KSRTC station premises.

The minister added that the coordination of various departments is essential for the development of the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station and that the flooding in the area can be prevented only through ‘Operation Breakthrough’ launched by the district administration.The low-lying premises and the building there gets flooded during rains, with water flowing in frequently from the adjacent Mullassery Canal. This has become a bane for both employees and passengers alike.

“The dilapidated building, dirty premises and frequent flooding leave the 8.25-acre bus station extremely unhygienic. Around 3,000 passengers rely on this bus station,” Vinod said. The KSRTC has already prepared a plan to demolish the entire structure and construct a new one in the nearby garage area. Given the current condition, Covid or not, anybody would want to steer clear of the Ernakulam bus station, from where 940 trips are operated each day.

The station also lacks facilities like restrooms for employees and sufficient waiting area for passengers. The presence of anti-social elements near the garage also makes the bus station unsafe. Though organisations like Lions Club had built hi-tech toilet facilities, the overall situation remains pathetic. The poor state of the bus station has been a topic of discussion on social media too. The State Human Rights Commission had also intervened several times demanding better facilities.

