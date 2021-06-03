Cops on lookout for man hurling stones at vehicles

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police have started to collect visuals from CCTV cameras in and around Kerala High Court Junction, Goshree Road and Banerjee Road to track a miscreant who has been hurling stones at vehicles that ply the area at night.

Based on a complaint by N S Shajan, whose car’s rear windshield was broken in this manner, a police team attached to the Central station has been tasked to conduct surveillance in the area. A preliminary probe found that some other vehicle owners have also had similar experiences while travelling through the stretch.

“We suspect this to be the handiwork of a mentally unstable person spotted in he area. Once we get clear evidence, we will nab him and present him before the court,” a police officer said.