Foot on the pedal

As the world celebrates Bicycle day on June 3, Kochi is witnessing a significant positive lifestyle shift towards cycling.

Published: 03rd June 2021

Bicycle

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the world celebrates Bicycle day on June 3, Kochi is witnessing a significant positive lifestyle shift towards cycling. Apart from the initiatives by bikers clubs, the Kochi Metro’s last-mile connectivity service provided by MyByk is also contributing to the growing number of bicycle users in the city. 
MyByk is also launching a door delivery service for its bicycles soon titled ‘MyByk Hire,’. The cycle will be available for two months at Rs 799.

Did you know?
The longest tandem bicycle seated 35 people, it was more than 20 meters long
You can fit around 15 bicycles in the space that one car occupies
It is 20 times cheaper to maintain a bicycle than a car
The world manufactures about 100 million bikes each year
Seven out of eight people in the Netherlands that are older than 15 have a bicycle
Bicycles are said to save over 238 million gallons of fuel every year

