Strangers came together to plot kidnapping in Kochi

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe by the city police into a recent kidnapping incident and the subsequent arrest of four youngsters have revealed how a group of strangers came together to plot the act, which the police believe was staged after a deal between them went awry.

According to the police, all those  involved in the kidnapping, including the victim and the complainant, are known to each other very well. “The arrested are spinning a lot  of stories to hide something. We have launched a detailed probe to unearth the activities of each member in the group. There was a specific reason for them to stage the kidnapping and we are trying  to figure that out,” said a police officer part of the probe team.

Kadavanthra Inspector of Police Pratheesh T D said they suspect the involvement of more  members in the gang and were trying to locate the others. “The arrested  have been remanded. We will seek their custody for a detailed probe. As per their statements, they had been staying in the city for some time doing various jobs and they all knew each  other,” he said. 

One of the arrested, identified as Ajay Raj, 24, of  Alappuzha, has no previous criminal records and he is an engineering  graduate, the officer said. The remaining accused — Prajeesh Kumar, 28, of  Pathanamthitta, Muhammed Ajmal, 28, and Sanjay Shahul, 31, of  Kodungallur — have criminal background, mainly cases of causing injuries to others, registered  against them. 

The probe found that the gang was into some sort of illegal activities involving  money transactions and it’s suspected that Ani Joy was kidnapped and taken to a lodge at Edappally in the city after a squabble  within the group over some money transactions. “We haven’t fully believed  the version of Shihab who lodged the kidnapping complaint stating the  accused had barged into his apartment and kidnapped his friend Ani Joy,” an official said, adding that they have registered a case. It was based on Shihab’s complaint that police tracked Ani to a lodge at Edappally where the  kidnappers took him.

Shihab had reportedly said the accused were angry with him for seeking money for a damage they caused to his car and for telling his other friends about the criminal cases against the accused. The accused came to the flat in the early hours of May 30 to  kidnap Shihab, but took Ani Joy of Idukki instead as they couldn’t find Shihab.

