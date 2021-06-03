STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Timely medical intervention saves life of patient with post-Covid viral myocarditis

According to the doctors, the renal parameters of the patient were deranged and counts were high.

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A critically-ill Covid patient’s life was saved through timely medical intervention here. K M Manoj, 30, of Parappuram in Aluva, was admitted to VPS Lakeshore Hospital with high fever, sweating and palpitation on May 21. He had tested positive for Covid and was under treatment at home. After 14 days, he tested negative and later developed post-Covid symptoms. He had comorbidities, including hypertension, and suffered breathlessness as well.

According to the doctors, the renal parameters of the patient were deranged and counts were high. At the time of admission, he had symptoms of kidney failure. An echo test found that the cardiac function of the patient was less than 20%. In view of low cardiac output, echo findings, tachycardia, breathlessness and elevated cardiac enzymes, a diagnosis of post-Covid viral myocarditis was made. 

Due to low cardiac output, increased work of breathing, sepsis, and renal failure, it was decided to initiate VA ECMO (Veno-Arterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), an advanced mechanical circulatory support system (MCS), after a multi-disciplinary meeting. VA ECMO is a support system that aids both heart and lung functions till the organs regain their capability to function properly. This is one kind of modality for patients with viral myocarditis, stress cardiomyopathy, cardiogenic shock, pulmonary embolism and acute myocardial infarction with cardiogenic shock.

Anand Kumar, interventional cardiologist, said the patient was initiated on VA ECMO within six hours of diagnosis. His cardiac function improved gradually. By day four, he was decannulated from ECMO. He was extubated from ventilator support after two more days. At the time of discharge, his cardiac function showed significant improvement. After 11 days of hospital stay, the patient was discharged on Monday.  
“Sudden cardiac death is seen in post-Covid patients. If we can identify early and give the right treatment, it’s salvageable,” said  Sujith D S, cardiac surgeon, VPS Lakeshore Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
myocarditis COVID 19
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp