Timely medical intervention saves life of patient with post-Covid viral myocarditis

KOCHI: A critically-ill Covid patient’s life was saved through timely medical intervention here. K M Manoj, 30, of Parappuram in Aluva, was admitted to VPS Lakeshore Hospital with high fever, sweating and palpitation on May 21. He had tested positive for Covid and was under treatment at home. After 14 days, he tested negative and later developed post-Covid symptoms. He had comorbidities, including hypertension, and suffered breathlessness as well.

According to the doctors, the renal parameters of the patient were deranged and counts were high. At the time of admission, he had symptoms of kidney failure. An echo test found that the cardiac function of the patient was less than 20%. In view of low cardiac output, echo findings, tachycardia, breathlessness and elevated cardiac enzymes, a diagnosis of post-Covid viral myocarditis was made.

Due to low cardiac output, increased work of breathing, sepsis, and renal failure, it was decided to initiate VA ECMO (Veno-Arterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), an advanced mechanical circulatory support system (MCS), after a multi-disciplinary meeting. VA ECMO is a support system that aids both heart and lung functions till the organs regain their capability to function properly. This is one kind of modality for patients with viral myocarditis, stress cardiomyopathy, cardiogenic shock, pulmonary embolism and acute myocardial infarction with cardiogenic shock.

Anand Kumar, interventional cardiologist, said the patient was initiated on VA ECMO within six hours of diagnosis. His cardiac function improved gradually. By day four, he was decannulated from ECMO. He was extubated from ventilator support after two more days. At the time of discharge, his cardiac function showed significant improvement. After 11 days of hospital stay, the patient was discharged on Monday.

“Sudden cardiac death is seen in post-Covid patients. If we can identify early and give the right treatment, it’s salvageable,” said Sujith D S, cardiac surgeon, VPS Lakeshore Hospital.