33-year-old transwoman found dead in Vyttila

A 33-year-old transwoman was on Thursday found dead under mysterious circumstances at a room in Vyttila, where she had been living for a week.

Published: 04th June 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 33-year-old transwoman was on Thursday found dead under mysterious circumstances at a room in Vyttila, where she had been living for a week. The incident came to light when friends of Sreedhanya, formerly Rakesh of ‘Kolappara’, Velamcode P O, Kodenchery, Kozhikode, went to the room on Thursday morning after they couldn’t get Sreedhanya on the phone for the last two days. On a tip-off, a team from Maradu police station reached the spot and found the three-day old body lying naked with legs on the bed and upper part of the body on the floor with blood around. 

Police said though preliminary analysis of the crime scene doesn’t indicate any signs of suicide or murder, they will be able to get a clearer picture about the cause of death only after they receive the detailed postmortem report. Police have tracked down Sreedhanya’s roommate, who had left for her native Vithura following the lockdown. 

The friend had passed on a recorded telephonic conversation of Sreedhanya. In the call made by a friend to Sreedhanya’s mobile phone on May 29 around 1pm, she is heard saying that she was not feeling well and been feeling nauseous during the previous day. She is also heard saying she tested negative for Covid. 
Officers said that it was barely a week ago Sreedhanya moved into the room situated on the first floor of a house where the house owner and family also lived. 

“According to the statement given by the house owner, Sreedhanya was last seen outside the room on May 30 . There are no visible injury marks on the body. The blood at the scene might have come out of the nose and mouth of the body immediately after death, which is normal,” said a police officer. “It’s suspected that Sreedhanya was suffering from some ailment and it might have been Covid-19. We are waiting for the autopsy report,” the officer added. 

According to a medical expert, putrefaction could be one of the reasons for purging of blood-stained fluid from the nostrils. It was a year ago that Sreedhanya, a BSc nursing graduate, moved to Ernakulam after working as a nurse in various hospitals in Kolkata, New Delhi and Chennai. Police said that before the lockdown, Sreedhanya worked as a conductor in a private bus in Aluva. 

