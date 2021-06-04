ATS quizzing Ravi Pujari on other extortion cases too

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police which took don Ravi Pujari into custody is questioning him about some other extortion attempts in the state. Pujari is being interrogated primarily by the agency as part of the probe into the gunshots fired at a salon owned by actor Leena Maria Paul at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi to threaten her for paying ransom in December 2019.

The ATS has collected information about a few other extortion cases in Kerala in which his role is suspected, especially in cases registered in northern districts. “He has not admitted to his role in some extortion incidents in which internet calls were made. We have cases in which extortion attempts were made using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) from abroad. He is not fully cooperating with the investigation,” a top ATS officer said.

Other than the salon shooting case, another case was registered against him in Kasaragod. Similar to the salon case, gunshots were fired at the house of a contractor in 2008 and 2012. “His custody will be sought in that case as well. The Crime Branch has filed the chargesheet in the Kasaragod case. In that case also, VoIP calls were made from Senegal for extortion,” the officer said.

“In the salon shooting case, he had made a call to a TV news channel and claimed responsibility for the attack. So, there is clear evidence about his involvement. His voice samples have to be recorded in the case,” an officer said.Pujari demanded Rs 25 crore from Leena which she refused to give. Pujari gave the quotation to a local gang to threaten the actor promising Rs 50 lakh. However, he paid them only Rs 45,000.

The ATS is yet to arrest two more persons, named Ajas and Monayi, in the case. Lookout notices have been pending against the duo. It was Ajas who took the quotation from Pujari and hired Bilal and Vipin for firing bullets at the salon. Monayi arranged the pistol for the purpose. The Crime Branch, which probed the case before ATS took over, had arrested Bilal, Vipin and Althaf, who arranged the bike used for the attack. A chargesheet in the case was filed by the Crime Branch. Pujari will be in ATS custody till July 8. He was brought from Bengaluru to Kochi on Wednesday.