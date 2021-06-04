STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

ATS quizzing Ravi Pujari on other extortion cases too

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of  Kerala Police which took don Ravi Pujari into custody is questioning him  about some other extortion attempts in the state.

Published: 04th June 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police which took don Ravi Pujari into custody is questioning him  about some other extortion attempts in the state. Pujari is being interrogated primarily by the  agency as part of the probe into the gunshots fired at a salon owned by  actor Leena Maria Paul at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi to threaten her for paying ransom in December  2019.

The ATS has collected information about a few other extortion cases in  Kerala in which his role is suspected, especially in cases registered in northern districts. “He has not admitted to his role in some extortion incidents in  which internet calls were made. We have cases in which extortion  attempts were made using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) from  abroad. He is not fully cooperating with the investigation,” a top ATS officer said.

Other than the salon shooting case, another  case was registered against him in Kasaragod. Similar to the salon case, gunshots were fired at the house of a contractor in  2008 and 2012. “His custody will be sought in that case as well. The Crime  Branch has filed the chargesheet in the Kasaragod case. In that case also, VoIP calls were made from Senegal for extortion,” the officer said.

“In the salon shooting case, he had made a call to a TV news channel and claimed responsibility for the attack. So, there is clear evidence about his  involvement. His voice samples have to be recorded in the case,” an  officer said.Pujari demanded Rs 25 crore from Leena which she  refused to give. Pujari gave the quotation to a local gang to threaten the  actor promising Rs 50 lakh. However, he paid them only Rs 45,000. 

The ATS  is yet to arrest two more persons, named Ajas and Monayi, in the case. Lookout notices have been pending against the duo. It was Ajas who took the quotation  from Pujari and hired Bilal and Vipin for firing bullets at the salon.  Monayi arranged the pistol for the purpose. The Crime Branch, which probed the case before ATS took over, had arrested  Bilal, Vipin and Althaf, who arranged the bike used for the attack. A  chargesheet in the case was filed by the Crime Branch. Pujari will be in ATS custody till July 8. He was brought from Bengaluru to Kochi on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATS Ravi Pujari
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp