Call to exempt street vendors from Covid restrictions

Demanding a humane approach from the government, the Ernakulam street vendors union has written a letter urging the authorities to let them function three days a week.

Published: 04th June 2021 07:05 AM

A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh

A police officer stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demanding a humane approach from the government, the Ernakulam street vendors union has written a letter urging the authorities to let them function three days a week. “The government should allow street vendors to operate for at least three days a week, counting us as essential workers too, to alleviate the struggles of many like us,” said K A Usman, general secretary, Ernakulam street vendors union.

He said that most of them are living in rented homes and resuming trade is the only way forward. “Though we are receiving food kits and BPL families get `1,000 as relief from the government, many of us are struggling to pay our rent. Though house owners gave us exemption for a month, government support will help a lot,” he said.

