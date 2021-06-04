Classical on classic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The American television sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. has a special place in the hearts of many millions of viewers. Some grew up with it, some watched in their adult years and for some, every rewatch is as funny and fresh as the last time. So, it no surprise that the reunion trailer almost broke the internet.

One of the most iconic elements about the show is its title song ‘I’ll be There For You’. Dancer Sharada Thampi added her own two cents to the cheer brought about by the reunion amid the pandemic. She released a Bharatanatyam piece choreographed along with her student Kavitha Sonish, to the upbeat classical version of the theme song.

“We danced to the version released by dancer Kavya Muralidharan. Everyone has been waiting for a reunion episode,” says Sharada. The one-minute 9 seconds piece was released by the artist at the same time the reunion episode premiered. “As an artist when I listened to their song, I felt like choreographing it. It was just an attempt to bring cheers during the time of the pandemic,” says Sharada.