Sahrudaya leads by example

Daily wage migrant workers have been hit the worst by the lockdown.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the second wave of Covid, Sahrudaya, a charitable organisation under Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church, has been providing food kits and cooked food to the destitute. Under the guidance of the organisation’s director Fr Joseph Koluthuvellil, packets with cooked food are being supplied daily in Ernakulam district.

Daily wage migrant workers have been hit the worst by the lockdown. “Sahrudaya was initially delivering food kits to migrant workers residing in Perumbavoor, and Maavin Chuvadu areas. With the support of self-help groups, we were able to expand our services to more migrant workers who are suffering due to lockdown in the district,” says Anandhu Shaji, Migrant welfare project consultant, Sahrudaya. Food kits include heat, sugar, tea powder, daal, palm oil, onion, potato, and a few other items. 

The ‘Karuthal’ project initiated by Sahrudaya is being complemented by efforts of the Ernakulam Janamaithri Police. “Police officials also help us identify those in need,” adds Anandhu. Kerala State Aids Control Society, Caritas India, and Pravasi Bandu Migrant Resource Centre are also helping them. 
Each team comprise 20 volunteers who have been actively involved in the activities for months. “Hygiene kits comprising handwash, N95masks and sanitisers were supplied at labour camps. The coastal areas in the district, including Cherayi, Kuzhupilli, Njarakkal and Nayarambalam, also received around 1,100 food kits,” says Anandhu.

 The group doesn’t limit its services to just supplying food.  Sahrudaya catered to the needs of Chellanam residents after the cyclone lashed their homes, by providing sacks to build a temporary seawall. 
With the permission of Mayor, M Anilkumar, the volunteers of the organisation have also been cremating the bodies of people who succumbed to Covid.

