Step up your Pova game

Tecno Pova launched its new variant Tecno Pova 2 recently

Published: 04th June 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Pova successor, Techno Pova 2, offers decently built quality and design for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Just like the previous Techno series, Pova 2 also comes in an aggressive design. The glossy strip that can be found on the back, enhances the aggressiveness of the model. The setup has a textured finish with the Pova branding in the back.

On the top left, the rectangle-shaped camera, houses a quad camera and LED flash- Primary camera with 48 megapixels, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera. Having four cameras, the Pova 2 could have added an ultra-wide-angle lens. Video can be recorded in maximum of 1080 pixels in 30fps. An 8 megapixel selfie camera is also on board, with which video can be shot at the same pixel rate.
Tecno Pova made a mark among the other newly released gadgets, with its almost tablet-like display.

When compared to the earlier variant that had HD+resolution, the new Pova 2 comes in a 6.9 inches display which offers full HD+resolution.The gadget has a 60 Hz refresh rate, and 180 Hz touch sampling rate, making the overall display suitable for content watching and gaming.

For niche gaming and graphics, the edition has ARM Mali G52 MC2 GPU. The availability of a dual-core GPU, adds to its performance.The Tecno Pova 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and packed with a 7000mAh battery. The phone supports 18W charging.

The ‘face unlock’ option will work even if the user is wearing a face mask. A side-mounted fingerprint is also available. The Tecno Pova 2 runs on Android 11. The aggressive designed model is available in black, blue, and silver. The product made its first launch in the Philippines and is priced at PHP 7,990 (roughly `12,200). The latest version is expected to arrive in India soon. The product can be purchased from Shopee, Lazada, Memo Express, and Kimstore.

