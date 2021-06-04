World Dairy Day observed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dairy sector holds utmost relevance and importance amid the growing Covid crisis, opined Milma Ernakulam region president John Theruvath. He was hoisting the flag at its office in Kochi on Tuesday as part of the World Dairy Day celebrations.

Milma Ernakulam region has contributed Rs 15 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to mark the occasion. John pointed out that apart from the social responsibility of providing protein-rich milk to its population, the dairy sector offers employment opportunities as well.