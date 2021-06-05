HC asks panel to take a call on appointing KAT head

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has directed the appointment committee of the cabinet to take a call in three weeks on the state government’s recommendation on appointing the chairman of Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT). The division bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the directive on a petition filed by KAT Ernakulam Advocates’ Association. It said the functioning of KAT would be affected by the delay in appointing the chairman.

The government has forwarded a recommendation to the cabinet appointment committee for approval. Justice T R Ramachandran Nair, chairman, and administrative member Somasundaran stepped down on September 15, 2020, and May 26 this year, respectively.