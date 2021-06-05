Kerala HC adjourns private hospitals’ petition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has adjourned to June 7 the petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association seeking a directive to the state government to initiate action against suppliers of medical oxygen for hiking its price.

The association submitted that agencies supplying medical oxygen had hiked its price suddenly and were demanding reimbursement under the “Covid mitigating expenses” and “additional transportation and handling expenses” heads.

The Covid outbreak had already burdened the members of the association financially. At a time when private hospitals were struggling to provide affordable quality care to Covid patients, the untimely hike in the price of medical oxygen was unlawful and nothing but black marketeering. The hike would hamper the uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.